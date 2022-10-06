SHINee’s Minho, Lee Yoo Mi’s ‘The New Normal’ receives invitation to 3 international film festivals

‘The New Normal’ is a bizarre story in an era when social media takes precedence over others, six characters carrying loneliness and hardship, passing by each other for four days, and confronting a terrifying fear. It is collecting a lot of attention by challenging the first suspense genre through social media. In particular, the Warsaw International Film Festival is recognized by the International Film Producers Association (FIAPF) and is one of the most important film festivals in the world along with Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

The movie 'The New Normal' starring SHINee’s Minho and Lee Yoo Mi , was officially invited to the 66th London International Film Festival, followed by the 38th Warsaw Film Festival and the 36th Leeds International Film Festival and other famous international film festivals.

Stefan Laudyn, director of the Warsaw International Film Festival, exclaimed, “‘The New Normal’ is a really well-made movie. I was completely fascinated by the story and the characters from the beginning of the movie to the extent that it doesn’t matter if the genre is drama, horror, or comedy.” In addition, the Leeds International Film Festival, the largest film festival in England, said, “'The New Normal' is a film with a well-crafted story that keeps you in your eyes with continuous surprises. In addition to the reason for the invitation, they truly grabbed our attention.”

As such, Minho has been invited to famous film festivals around the world one after another even before the domestic release of the lead film 'The New Normal', which contains his own unique charm, proving his hot popularity, raising expectations for various activities to unfold in the future. Meanwhile, Minho, who is loved all over the world, is the main character in Netflix's new original series 'The Fabulous', which depicts the dreams, love, and friendship of young people who dedicate their lives to the fashion world. He will play the role of Ji Woo Min.

ALSO READ: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo starrer ‘Island’ finally confirms premiere

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.