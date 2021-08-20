SHINee's Minho & Minzy CONFIRMED to join MBC's survival program 'Extreme Debut: Wild Idol' as special mentors

Big news K-pop fans! SHINee's Minho and Minzy will be joining the cast of MBC's upcoming survival program 'Extreme Debut: Wild Idol' as special mentors! Slated to premiere on MBC this coming September, 'Extreme Debut: Wild Idol' takes on the format of an idol survival challenge in the wild. Contestants will undergo rigorous training where they must demonstrate not only their singing, dancing, or rapping abilities but also their stamina, endurance, and more.

Previously, 'Extreme Debut: Wild Idol' confirmed a panel of mentors who will be working with contestants hoping to become idols. The illustrious panel of mentors include Tiger JK, Bizzy, Lia Kim, Nell's Kim Jong Wan, and INFINITE's Sunggyu. Now, it seems that two more legendary K-Pop star seniors have joined the mentor crew - Minho and Minzy! MBC confirmed that Minho and Minzy will be giving some helpful advice to participants.

A star-studded cast has been announced for the show as Kim Jong Kook will join as the main MC alongside Cha Tae Hyun. Actress Lee Sun Bin and Lee Hyun Yi are both K-pop fans and will be taking on the role of helping the contestants through the gruesome activities of the program. Brave Girls’ Yujeong, is also tasked with the important job of supporting the junior aspirants with their experience and know-how.

The new survival audition program will start airing in September.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Teaser for South Korea’s first survival audition program starring Kim Jong Kook, Braver Girls’ Yujeong

Are you excited to watch Minho and Minzy as mentors? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.