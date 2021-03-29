SHINee's Minho is in talks to play a special role in the Kim Go Eun starrer drama, Yumi's Cells

SM Entertainment confirmed that SHINee's Minho is positively considering the offer. Read on to find out.

If things go well, SHINee's Minho will be working with Kim Go Eun! The Lovestruck In The City star has been offered to make a special appearance in the Kim Go Eun starrer drama, Yumi's Cells. SHINee's Minho will be joining Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Yu Bi in the webtoon adapted K-Drama, Yumi’s Cells. Yumi’s Cells is about a single working woman in her 30s. Inside her, there are various cells to represent and deal with her various emotions. As she is not good at expressing her thoughts and feelings, these cells come to life and help her through her interactions with people. The cells, although they control Yumi, are willing to do anything to achieve her happiness.

Minho will play Woo Gi, a colleague of the female lead, Yumi. Yumi previously had a crush on Woo Gi. In the original webtoon, Woo Gi plays a huge role in the first half of the series. The character in the webtoon is a homosexual man. However, it has not been confirmed about the extent of his role in the drama adaptation. It is also unannounced as to if his character will remain written as gay in the drama. SM Entertainment also confirmed that Minho has received the offer and is positively considering the offer.

Minho had a great start with the year with a full-group comeback with, Don't Call Me. The comeback was a huge success across charts and streaming. Minho has worked in some amazing drama that includes, Hwarang, Lovestruck In The City, Two Men and more. He even played the main lead in To The Beautiful You.

