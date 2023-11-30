SHINee’s Minho teases debut solo fan concert MULTI CHASE in January 2024; Details

SHINee’s “flaming charisma” as he is popularly known by fans, Minho is gearing up to headline his very first solo fan concert, titled MULTI CHASE, scheduled to take place between 6-7 January 2024.

SHINee's Minho is stepping into the spotlight with his debut solo fan concert announced by SM Entertainment. The event, titled 2024 Best Choi Minho's Fan-Con Multi-Chase, is set to captivate fans on January 6th and 7th at Seoul's Jangchung Arena in Jung District.

The concert's details, including ticket sales, will be exclusively disclosed through SHINee's official social media channels, raising anticipation among eager followers.

Renowned for his versatility, Minho recently concluded a successful Asia meet-and-greet tour last March, encompassing seven compelling performances across four regions. This upcoming solo concert marks an exciting chapter in his artistic journey, aside from his accomplishments with SHINee to deliver a unique and personal experience for his devoted fanbase.

While recognized for his contributions as a musician-rapper to SHINee, Minho's talents extend beyond music. He actively engages as a solo actor and entertainer, recently making his mark in the thriller genre. His portrayal of the character Hoon, a university student, in the film New Normal, released on November 8, signifies his debut in the horror genre.

SM Entertainment, Minho's agency, emphasized that this venture into the thriller genre represents a bold step in his career, showcasing his range as a multifaceted entertainer.

With the upcoming solo fan concert and his diverse artistic endeavors, Minho continues to delight audiences, solidifying his presence not only as a beloved member of SHINee but also as a multifaceted artist in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await further details about his solo concert, poised to witness Minho's electrifying performance and celebrate this new milestone in his career.

The Melon Music Awards 2023 has sparked immense excitement with its recently unveiled star-studded lineup. Fans eagerly anticipated the announcement, and on November 27, MMA revealed an impressive array of performers, igniting fervor in the music industry and among global enthusiasts. The lineup features top-tier K-Pop groups including SHINee, NCT Dream, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE. Excitement soared as last-minute additions Lee Young Ji, Imase, and Silica Gel were unveiled, promising an eclectic mix of established and emerging talents for a spectacular musical evening.

Scheduled for December 2 at 5 PM, the event unfolds at the prestigious Incheon Inspire Arena, a specialized venue for K-Pop. Sponsored by KakaoBank, MMA2023 will be available for global audiences via multiple streaming platforms. Viewers in Korea can tune in through Melon and Wavve apps, while ABEMA offers access in Japan. Worldwide fans can experience the extravaganza in real-time via the Beyond LIVE platform, ensuring a stunning showcase of musical brilliance.

