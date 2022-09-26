SHINee’s Minho, Yeo Jin Goo, Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Jung Woo confirmed to lead new travel variety show

Ha Jung Woo and Ju Ji Hoon have a relationship in the movie 'Abduct'. Yeo Jin Goo played the child role of Ju Ji Hoon. Ha Jung Woo is recently showing his presence through the Netflix series 'Suriname', and Ju Ji Hoon made a friendship appearance in the first film directed by Lee Jung Jae, 'The Hunt'. Yeo Jin Goo is about to release the movie 'Similar', and Minho is about to release Netflix's 'The Fabulous'.

On September 26th, Ha Jung Woo , Ju Ji Hoon, Yeo Jin Goo and SHINee member Minho are filming a new travel entertainment program They are currently filming in New Zealand. The program is discussing OTT programming, and the broadcast time has not been decided.

Ju Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor and model. His first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama ‘Princess Hours’. His other notable works include ‘The Devil’, ‘Antique’, ‘Mask’, ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’ and its sequel, ‘The Spy Gone North’, ‘Dark Figure of Crime’, ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Jirisan’.

Yeo Jin Goo began his career as a child actor, debuting in the film ‘Sad Movie’ (2005). Nicknamed ‘Nation's Little Brother’, he went on to play the younger characters of the lead roles in movies and television dramas such as in ‘A Frozen Flower’ (2008), ‘Giant’ (2010), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), and ‘Missing You’ (2012). He is known for playing the title character in the action thriller ‘Hwayi: A Monster Boy’ (2013), for which he won Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Minho debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee which later became one of the best-selling Korean artists. Aside from group activities, he debuted as an actor in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special ‘Pianist’. He has since landed roles in television series such as ‘Salamander Guru and The Shadows’ (2012), ‘To the Beautiful You’ (2012), ‘Medical Top Team’ (2013), ‘My First Time’ (2015), and ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016).

