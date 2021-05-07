SHINee's Onew, DAY6's Wonpil, GOT7's Youngjae & more receive standing ovations for Song of the Sun

The cast of the musical "Song of the Sun" received high praise for their performance.

The highly anticipated romance musical titled "Song of the Sun" opened on the 1st and has seen an immensely successful run so far. The two central characters of the drama, Hae Na and Ha Ram, representing the moon and the sun respectively, are played alternatively by multiple actors. Ha Ram, the man with the bright energy of the sun, was played by SHINee's Onew, DAY6's Wonpil, GOT7's Youngjae and professional musical actor Jo Hoon. Lovelyz's Kei, Kang Hye In, and Lee Ah Jin played Hae Na, the woman with a soft lunar charm.

The strong skills harmonizing perfectly with the sweet tone of the talented voices in the cast, evoked a standing ovation and applause from the audiences of the musical. As a matter of fact, the popularity of the male lead Ha Ram has grown so much, both in South Korea and internationally, that various nicknames for the cast such as "On Ha Ram" for Onew, "Pil Ha Ram" for Wonpil, and "Twe Ha Ram" for Youngjae have been trending on SNS platforms as fans show their love and support for the artists. The female leading cast also showed varied colours on stage, making the overall experience enriching and entertaining at the same time.

Commercially too, this musical was a complete success and continues to rack in the numbers. The ticket sales rate of MetaTheater, where you can enjoy the musical "Song of the Sun" in real-time in 147 countries, including South Korea, is cruising with a rising curve. In particular, a robot-based professional cinematography technique was introduced to attempt sensational visualization, and the musical was delivered live without missing anything from the emotions of the work and the delicate emotional performances of actors. Song of the Sun, performed at Gwanglim Art Center from May 1 (Sat) to July 25 (Sun), will be screened at 82 large franchise movie theaters in Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia on May 7th. Live viewing is planned for two days as well. In addition, you can watch the online live streaming from anywhere in the world through Meta Theater, a platform specialized in global performances.

Join us in congratulating the cast of Song of the Sun in the comments section down below!

Credits :KBS Media

Share your comment ×