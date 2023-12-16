SHINee's Onew returns to Instagram after 6 months; thanks fans for birthday wishes
Onew took on a break from activities in June due to poor health
SHINee's Onew returned to Instagram after 6 months, expressing heartfelt thanks for the flood of birthday wishes. Celebrating his 34th birthday on December 14, fans worldwide showered him with love.
On December 15 KST, SHINee's leader, Onew broke his six-month social media silence with a heartwarming Instagram update, much to the delight of his devoted fanbase. Expressing immense gratitude, the musician took a moment to acknowledge the outpouring of birthday wishes that flooded in on his special day.
In a heartfelt message, he conveyed his happiness, stating, "I received so many well wishes on my birthday this year. Really, thank you so much. I'm so happy. Thank you. Thank you so so so so so so much. You all deserve good fortune."
The post, marking his return after the prolonged hiatus, resonated deeply with fans who had eagerly awaited any communication from the beloved artist. Onew's sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support touched the hearts of followers globally.
Celebrations commenced a day earlier, on December 14, as Onew commemorated his 34th birthday. Fans worldwide rallied together, flooding social media platforms with heartfelt birthday greetings, emphasizing the deep connection and affection they hold for the talented singer.
This heartfelt interaction between Onew and his supporters not only signaled his return but also reaffirmed the strong bond between the artist and his dedicated fan community, showcasing the unwavering support and admiration for the SHINee member.
Onew went on hiatus in June 2023 citing poor health
In June of this year, Onew, announced a temporary hiatus from his professional engagements due to health concerns. Citing the need for a break to prioritize his well-being, the idol conveyed to fans his intention to take a step back for recovery. He reassured supporters, expressing his determination to return in good health, stating, "I need a moment to catch my breath, but I will come back healthy soon."
This announcement sparked concern among his devoted fan base, prompting an outpouring of support and encouragement for the artist's speedy recovery. Onew's decision to prioritize his health underscored the significance of self-care in the demanding realm of entertainment.
As fans eagerly awaited updates, his recent return to social media after six months brought relief and joy, signaling a positive step in his recovery journey and fostering hope for his eventual return to the spotlight.
