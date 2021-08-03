SHINee's Onew's charms with his soothing voice in Kim Dong Wook & Seo Hyun Jin's 'You Are My Spring'

Shawols, we have some great news for you! SHINee's Onew has just dropped his music video titled, 'Dear My Spring' for the Kim Dong Wook and Seo Hyun Jin starrer 'You Are My Spring'. 'You Are My Spring' is a healing romance drama about a group of people who live in a building that haunts the gruesome memories of a past murder. Although they are 'adults,' they still hold their seven-year-old selves in their hearts. The drama stars Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Nam Gyu Ri in prominent roles.

'Dear My Spring' is a heart-touching ballad about being by someone's side, even if the relationship between you is leading up to nowhere. In the music video, Joo Young Do (Kim Dong Wook) and Kang Da Jung (Seo Hyun Jin) share a close friendship as confidantes and neighbours, going through emotionally and mentally challenging times. Onew's vocals are like a relief balm to the aching soul, instantly filling your heart with beautiful emotions.

You can check out the OST video below:

Onew has previously sung the song 'In Your Eyes' for the drama 'To The Beautiful You' starring his bandmate, Minho in the lead role. He has also sung the track 'Moonlight' for 'Miss Korea'. Onew is currently charming audiences with his amazing personality on JTBC's show 'The Sea I Desire' where celebrities perform songs and cook delicious food for guests at the seaside bar. Onew is a fixed cast member of the variety show featuring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, Lee Ji Ah, Yoon Jong Shin, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun.

