SHINee’s Taemin announces group’s multiple comebacks as well as 3 night concert in Seoul in THIS month

SHINee held '2023 SHINee FANMEETING 'Everday is SHINee DAY': [ Piece of SHINE]' on May 27 and 28 in Seoul. Fans all over the world were captivated by the performances, colorful stages, and pleasant conversations. In particular, after approximately four years and eight months since the fan meeting titled 'SHINee SPECIAL PARTY - THE SHINING' in September 2018, all members of SHINee fulfilled their military responsibilities and met fans directly at this event.

SHINee's concert:

SHINee addressed loved ones who will always be with them and performed songs like ' Don't Call Me ,' 'Good Evening,' and 'Days and Years' that fans wanted to see in person at this fan meeting. In addition to the fact that they uncovered their new melody 'The Inclination' with SHINee's reviving vocals interestingly, yet additionally suddenly declared their performance show in June, raising assumptions for SHINee's dynamic exercises, including the current year's rebound. "I feel happy to be able to share memories like this with you," SHINee said after spending a meaningful time with worldwide fans. We are grateful that you have been with us for 15 years. I trust you guys would be there," and added, "As shows and comebacks anticipate, this year will be SHINee's year."

SHINee's comeback:

They announced that there would be a three-night concert in Seoul on June 23, 24, and 25, and that following that, there would be multiple comebacks—the number of which has not yet been determined. The fans are eager to see how they will finally make their comeback—will they alter their concepts and embrace the new sounds of the fourth and fifth generations of K-Pop? In 2008, SM Entertainment formed the boy band SHINee. The group has been dubbed the ‘Princes of K-pop’ because of their musical impact in their home country. There are currently four members in the group: Onew , Key , Minho , and Taemin . Jonghyun, the group's vocalist, passed away in December 2017. SHINee appeared in May 2008 with their most memorable EP, Replay, on SBS' Inkigayo with their single 'Replay'. The group gained media attention for initiating the ‘SHINee Trend,’ a fashion trend among students.

