SHINee's Taemin announces solo concert METAMORPH in December; gears up for GUILTY album release

SHINee member Taemin is gearing up for his first solo concert after four years. The announcement was made on the K-pop group's social media handles. He will be holding his solo concert titled METAMORPH in December. But before that, the ADVICE singer is gearing up for his solo album GUILTY, set to release on October 30. This will be his second solo concert after T1001101 in March 2019.

SHINee's Taemin to hold solo concert METAMORPH after 4 years

SHINee's Taemin will be holding his second solo concert titled METAMORPH in December 2023. The announcement was shared through the K-pop idol group's X (formerly Twitter) handle. SHINee's Taemin will have his solo concert at the Inspire Arena in Incheon for two days from December 16th to 17th. Higher interest is expected for Taemin's performance.

Not only this, Taemin will be the first artist to perform solo at Inspire Arena, Korea's first multi-purpose performance arena, and through this concert, he is expected to present an unprecedented classic performance that combines unrivaled music, performance, and fantastic production. In addition, further details, including ticket reservations for this performance, can be found on SHINee's official SNS at a later date. Meanwhile, Taemin will make a comeback with her fourth mini album GUILTY on October 30.

SHINee Taemin's album GUILTY arriving on October 30

SHINee Taemin will be making a comeback with a new album. GUILTY will be released on October 30. Teaser images and concept mood videos have been released on the official channel.

Taemin aims to depict the conflicting emotions of love with his new mini album. The album contains six tracks. The title track will bear the same name as the album, Guilty. In particular, the straightforward lyrics, which convey that selfish love hurts others but that this is one's own way of loving, double the dramatic appeal of the song.

