SHINee's Taemin denies rumors of launching clothing business; apologizes for misunderstanding

In a recent turn of events, SHINee’s Taemin has addressed swirling rumors about his alleged clothing business, clarifying his intentions with a heartfelt message to his fans. On the evening of August 22, Taemin took to his official Instagram account to put any misconceptions to rest.

“I am not doing a clothing business!” Taemin stated emphatically. “From the very beginning, I created it with the intention of gifting it to people I am thankful for, with a good heart and no thought of selling it!! I am sorry for causing a misunderstanding. I will always show a humble and hard-working side of me! Thank you for always supporting me.”

The confusion began earlier in the day when fans flocked to Taemin’s solo comeback exhibit, Taemin The Vth Album 'Eternal' Exhibition. The exhibit featured an array of exclusive merchandise, including a highly sought-after 'Eternal' t-shirt. Each t-shirt came with a QR code on its tag, directing fans to a website: eng.taem.co.kr.

This website, described as a "shopping mall," appeared to offer a range of items such as outerwear, tops, dresses, bottoms, and accessories. Additionally, an official Instagram account for a clothing brand named 'TAEM' was discovered, further fueling speculation.

For those curious about what Taemin’s potential clothing line could include, a few fortunate fans had a sneak peek at the 'TAEM' products during a lucky draw event at the exhibition. The exclusive glimpse revealed a chic assortment of fashion-forward pieces, adding to the intrigue surrounding the merchandise.

The primary goal is to express gratitude through his creations rather than launching a commercial venture. His focus remains on his music and connecting with fans in a meaningful way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on August 19, Taemin unveiled Sexy In The Air, a track that showcases his signature blend of mesmerizing choreography and emotive storytelling. This sonic exploration of self-identity and transformation merges trap, boom bap, and drill genres underpinned by heavy synth bass and sharp guitar riffs. The accompanying music video is a visual feast, with Taemin’s fluid movements and intense expressions reflecting the song’s themes of change and self-expression.

This release is part of his new mini-album, ETERNAL, which drops nearly a decade after his solo debut and just 10 months after his fourth EP, Guilty. ETERNAL features seven diverse tracks, including the upbeat Horizon and the introspective G.O.A.T, highlighting Taemin’s artistic versatility.

Fans can catch Taemin live as he kicks off his first solo world tour, Ephemeral Gaze, on August 31 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, with stops across Asia.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Taemin feels Sexy In The Air in new comeback music video from 5th mini-album ETERNAL; Watch