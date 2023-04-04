SHINee's Taemin pens a heartfelt handwritten letter to fans after military discharge

SHINee's Taemin, who recently completed his mandatory military service on April 4, the same day, took to SM Entertainment's fan community to share a handwritten letter with his fans. The emotional letter expresses his gratitude towards his fans and his plans for the future. Let's take a closer look at Taemin's heartfelt message.

"Hello, this is Taemin.

It was both a very long and a very short time. Though it appears to have been a valuable time for me to reflect on myself, I realised I was very grateful and happy for the time I spent in the past.

I missed you so much that simply saying "I miss you" is insufficient, and I believe everyone who believed in me and waited for me felt the same way.

Funny enough this kind of thinking gives me more strength, and it's also one of the reasons that I became mature.

Thank you so much for making me a unique individual; I'll repay you with a grateful heart for the rest of my life and move forward with a sense of purpose!

I will always be a part of your happiness. Best wishes for the future.

Taemin's handwritten letter to fans was a touching and emotional message that conveyed his gratitude and love toward his fans. The letter quickly went viral, with fans expressing their excitement about Taemin's return to the music scene.

What future holds for SHINee?

With Taemin’s return from the military, all the members of SHINee have fulfilled their mandatory military services. As Taemin returns fans can not expect a group comeback from SHINee’s last comeback as a group was their 2021 studio album 'Don't Call Me' and its re-release 'Atlantis'.

The band spoils their awaited comeback in 2023, in the 14th Debut Anniversary YouTube Live on May 22, 2022, and in the SMTOWN SCMU: PALACE on January 1, 2023. SHINee debuted ‘Replay’ in May 2008, with the members ONEW, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Jonghyun died in 2017, and SHINee continues as a four-member group and always remember Jonghyun being a member for eternity.

Now that Taemin is back fans can’t keep calm waiting for their comeback and fans are showing continuous support and love for him and SHINee through various means. With his SHINee members by his side, Taemin is sure to make a remarkable comeback and create unforgettable memories with his fans.

