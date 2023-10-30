SHINee's Taemin picks SEVENTEEN's Hoshi as favorite junior; eyes future collab with THIS artist

SHINee’s Taemin is set to roll out his fourth mini album Guilty on October 30. The K-pop idol recently held a press conference ahead of his comeback in Seoul's Gwangjin District. Taemin addressed multiple questions about his future collaborations and those related to his juniors and fellow K-pop idols. Subsequently, he appeared in Spotify’s Interview In Bloom and answered questions asked by fans.

SHINee's Taemin names Hoshi as his favorite junior idol

Taemin enthusiastically reacted when asked about a promising junior. Referring to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi as a fantastic dancer and his most cherished fan he mentioned that he adores me a lot. During the conversation, the HARD singer also spoke about their collaboration on the Guilty challenge as well as ongoing discussions about a prospective collaborative music project. SHINee’s maknae is making his solo comeback after nearly two and a half years owing to his mandatory military service.

SHINee's Taemin wants to collaborate with DPR IAN

During Spotify’s Interview In Bloom, Taemin was asked about his ideal choice for future collaboration. Without wasting a single second, the K-pop artist mentioned the name of the singer and songwriter he has always loved watching. Taemin stated that he wants to collaborate with RnB artists DPR IAN. Christian Yu, also known as DPR Ian, is an Australian artist who currently lives in South Korea and works as a singer, rapper, and songwriter. He was a member of the C-Clown boy band under Yedang Entertainment. DPR IAN was the leader of the group, which was active between 2012-2015.

SHINee's Taemin’s recent activities

Guilty is scheduled to release on October 30, 6 PM Korean Standard Time (2:30 PM Indian Standard Time). Taemin released his last solo track titled Advice in 2021, prior to enlisting in the military services. The dramatic composition of the track Guilty blends contemporary synthesizer elements with a lush 30-piece cord section. The main concept examines the idea of an enticing love hurting the people involved. The LUCIFER singer also made his appearance on the 20th episode of Suchwita, hosted by BTS’ SUGA where they both discussed the future of 93 liners alongside the many discussions they had. On October 28, the K-pop idol dropped the first teaser of his upcoming single.

