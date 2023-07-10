SHINee’s Taemin, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, HyunA to star in Hwasa, BoA’s Dancing Queens On The Road? Find out

Recently, a South Korean media outlet said that Rain, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, HyunA, SHINee’s Taemin and Zico were seen performing at the Seoul concert held at Korea University Gymnasium on July 9 during Dancing Queens On The Road. The special guests were planned as a surprise for the audience and online viewers. It was said that they gave a brilliant performance as all the guests along with the main cast- Hwasa, BoA, Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Wan Sun- are known to be talented performers in the industry. The episode featuring all the guests has not yet been released, therefore there is no confirmation.

Dancing Queen On The Road:

'Dancing Queens On The Road' is adored by watchers as a reality program that recounts the narratives of the best 'divas' in South Korea, including Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, BoA and Hwasa, visiting the nation and encountering fans along with partaking in their experience with them together. The Seoul concert was also an issue amongst Korean fans that went to see the main cast of the show. When the audience expressed dissatisfaction regarding the Seoul finale concert, the tvN entertainment program's production team issued an apology. They offered an official statement on July tenth and thanked the many fans who went to the concert 'Dancing Queens On The Road' in Seoul on Sunday night. A few crowds who watched the concert demanded a refund, referring to issues like pre-recorded performances, unfortunate circumstances, and deferred viewing times. According to the production team, the amount of time spent preparing for each stage took longer than anticipated because of the concert's concurrent broadcast recording and performance. Because of a few unforeseen blunders in electronic equipment, the end of the performance was later than arranged and genuinely apologized for causing inconvenience to the crowd and artists because of lacking facilities for the crowd, for example, air conditioners and the late performances.

The controversy:

After the release of the statement, many Korean netizens were still demanding a refund as some recounted that they were not allowed to re-enter the venue after visiting the washroom, which was located outside. They tried to explain to the guards but eventually had to leave. These reasons have left other fans feeling bad at the way the in-person audiences were treated at the concert.

