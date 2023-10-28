SHINee's Taemin sets a spooky tone in MV teasers for upcoming title track Guilty

On October 10, at midnight KST, SHINee’s Taemin made a thrilling announcement regarding his highly anticipated solo comeback, set to take place later this month. Additionally, the singer has treated fans to teasers for the title track, which shares the same name as the comeback album, Guilty. Fans are buzzing with excitement over this comeback, especially considering it's been two whole years since his last release.

Taemin shares Guilty teasers

Guilty is the title track of SHINee's Taemin’s comeback album with the same name. The first teaser takes us through a building as Taemin strolls and turns a corner. While the singer maintains eye contact with the camera, there's a scene in which a person involved in a playful pillow fight with a group of others in the room appears to suddenly faint. The camera then zooms in on Taemin's face, which carries a serious expression, before the teaser comes to an abrupt end.

The teaser “seems to convey” a cheerful atmosphere where friends are enjoying themselves and having fun with each other while playing. However, beneath this facade, there's a hidden and eerie undertone, suggesting that something darker may be lurking beneath the surface.

The second teaser delves deeper into the concept of the music video. It portrays Taemin in a building, seemingly attempting to escape, and he appears visibly tense. In the following scene, multiple hands eerily creep up around his neck, creating an unsettling atmosphere. The teaser then transitions to a scene where Taemin is dancing among other people while the lyrics play in the background. The music is a mix of synth-pop beats, giving it a slow yet catchy rhythm.

The lyrics, "YOU GOT ME G-U-I-L-T-Y. I COULD WALK LIKE THIS, TALK LIKE THIS, PLAY LIKE THIS, OH OH OH OH," contribute to the dreamy and surreal quality of the song, as if the viewer is trapped in a dreamlike state. The teaser hints at a cult-like setting, and the overall effect is one of a feverish dream with a haunting and eerie undertone that adds depth to the song's atmosphere.Guilty serves as the title track for Taemin's 4th mini album and is scheduled to be released on October 30th KST.

More about Guilty

Taemin, the SHINee singer and dancer, last treated fans to solo material in May 2021 with the mini-album Advice. Shortly thereafter, he commenced his mandatory military service. Following his return from military service, Taemin has been actively engaged with SHINee. The group celebrated their 15th anniversary by releasing their latest album, 'Hard,' in June 2023.

Guilty, his upcoming solo release, comprises a total of six songs. The lead single, Guilty, explores the theme of a selfish love that inflicts harm on others, and it features elements like strings and dynamic synths. This promises to be an exciting addition to Taemin's discography.

