SHINee's Taemin sets new personal record with Guilty as sales surpass 100K on first day

SHINee member Taemin made a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30. This marked his return from the military and his first release in over two years. He also released the music video for the track. The video has already garnered millions of views. His last release was his third EP Advice in May 2021. Here are the details of his latest release's first-day sales.

SHINee's Taemin achieves 100K sales on the first day of his release Guilty

SHINee's maknae Taemin set a new record for himself as his fourth EP Guilty sold more than 100K copies within the first day of its release, according to Hanteo charts. This broke his previous record which was held by his third EP Advice which sold approximately 60K copies on the first day.

Guilty is a signature Taemin song which has all the elements that one would associate with him. The video is surreal and has darker notes with mesmerizing and fluid choreography. The visuals of the music video make for a must-watch and definitely aid listeners in enjoying the track more. It is a full-on package and the much-awaited comeback was very much enjoyed by the fans.

Taemin's recent activities

Taemin is a member of the K-pop super group SHINee who made their debut in 2008 with the single Replay which became an instant hit. As a soloist, the artist released his first EP titled Ace in 2014 with lead single Danger.

On October 30, Taemin dropped his EP Guilty along with a music video which is his first release since he was discharged from the military. He will be holding the concert, Metamorph, as a soloist in December at the Inspire Arena, Incheon. During a recent promotional event for Guilty, he expressed his admiration for SEVENTEEN's Hoshi who is also very vocal about his love for SHINee.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Taemin's Guilty music video OUT: SHINee member wows with synth-pop track over dreamy and surreal visuals