SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo, SNSD’s Seohyun, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo: 4 K-Pop idols whose zodiac is Cancer

The 4th astrological sign is Cancer, which is a water sign and is known to be sensitive, emotional, nurturing and may seem cold but are gentle in nature. They are introverted and prefer being surrounded by things they are familiar and are comfortable with. There are quite a few K-Pop idols whose zodiac sign is Cancer so let’s take a look at some we know and love.

SHINee’s activities:

Recently, SM Entertainment released the pre-release The Feeling MV. SHINee showcases their refreshing charm against the backdrop of a variety of locations, including the crystal-clear waters of the sea and picturesque beaches.. This music video is also a special gift prepared by SHINee, who celebrated their 15th anniversary this year, expressing their gratitude to their fans. Since The Feeling is a song that melts a message to their precious people who will always be with them, this music video is also a special gift.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

On June 13th, SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album FML, which was released on April 24th, was ranked No. 1 on the most recent chart (as of June 17) that was published by Billboard and landed at 113. On May 13, FML debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as a result of this. 2, SEVENTEEN's very own highest ranking, and the chart-in for six weeks in a row. In addition, FML is cruising on a number of charts, ranking fifth on the World Album chart and eighth on the Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts.

Here are the K-Pop idols who are Cancer:

SHINee’s Taemin:

Taemin is a vocalist and performer of SHINee and is known to be one of the most popular idols of all time. He is also known as the role model of 3rd Gen, 4th Gen and 5th Gen idols as well. He is more of a quiet person off stage. He is extremely funny to his members but amongst people he doesn’t know, he seems cold.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo:

He is the rapper of the team and is known for his deep voice and visuals. Wonwoo seems like the most introverted person amongst the members and he has admitted the same. But he is funny and expressive with people he is comfortable with.

SNSD’s Seohyun:

The maknae (youngest) of the group, Seohyun is a beautiful vocalist and established actress as well. She is usually reserved when she is not performing but is known to be quirky and straightforward by her members and fans.

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo:

Sunoo is known as the ‘sassy one’ of the group with his expressions and one-liners. He is rather gentle, sweet and is there for his members whenever they need him. He is also sensitive and values emotions, as seen during interactions and variety shows.

