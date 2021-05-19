SHINee's Taemin sweeps iTunes album charts in 41 countries with his third mini album Advice

SHINee’s Taemin is taking over iTunes charts around the world with his new album! Read on to find out.

Lee Taemin is back! SHINee's talented vocalist and dancer released his third mini-album, Advice yesterday. The eponymous title track of the same name is an R&B song composed by Mich Hansen, Daniel Davidsen, Peter Wallevik, Lucas Secon, and Wayne Hector. The song’s Korean lyrics are written by the talented Jo Yoon Kyung. Advice is about advising people against judging others and harbouring prejudices against society. Taemin enchants viewers with his powerful vocals, a testament to his growth as an artist.

Taemin's solo album has swept iTunes album charts in 41 nations by reaching the number one spot. Advice ranked number one on iTunes India, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand among other countries. That's not all, Taemin also topped domestic music charts, such as Hanteo Chart and Synnara Record, with Advice ranking at the top of the music charts, including VIBE and Genie. Congratulations to Taemin on this massive achievement.

Advice is Taemin's third mini-album and contains a total of five songs, Advice, If I Could Tell You (featuring Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon), Light, Strings, and SAD KIDS. Taemin will be enlisting in the military on May 31. The 28-year-old talented artist also hosted a solo concert for his fans before enlistment. This is a perfect enlistment present for Taemin! We wish you good luck Taemin.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin reveals his enlistment date on VLive; sends Twitteratis in a frenzy

Did you enjoy listening to Advice? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×