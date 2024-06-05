SHINee’s Taemin to hold solo fan meet Never-Never in July, marking first event after agency change; CHECK dates, ticketing details and more

SHINee’s Taemin, who not long ago dropped his mini album Guilty, is set to embark on his solo fan meeting in July 2024. It will mark the artist’s first event after he signed with his present agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment.

Taemin’s fan meeting Never-Never will be held on July 13 and 14. The announcement comes with an adorable poster hinting at the exciting fan-meet.

Taemin of SHINee will be holding a two-day solo fan meeting called Never-Never on July 13 and 14 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. The Guilty singer will be present for the fan meeting at 2 PM and 7 PM KST on July 13, Saturday, and at 4 PM on July 14, 2024, Sunday.

Meanwhile, Never-Never will mark Taemin’s first event since he signed with Big Planet Made Entertainment in April 2024 after 16 years at SM Entertainment. The Guilty singer previously opened his official fan club and named it TAEMate.

The Thai event is set to bring Taemin and his fans closer to spend special time together ahead of his birthday on July 18. Never-Never comes from the fantasy place Neverland and signals a special fantastical space where Taemin and his fans will meet to create unforgettable memories.

The tickets for the official fans who registered and became members of Taemin’s fan club TAEMate will be able to buy tickets through special pre-sale from June 12, 2024, 8 PM KST to June 13, 11:59 PM KST through the Interpark tickets website.

Meanwhile, tickets for the general public will be opened on the same website on June 14, 2024, at 8 PM KST.

The poster for the fan meeting features Taemin as he mesmerizes in a magical setting while adorned with cute stickers on his face. See here:

Know more about Taemin

Taemin initially reached the heights of popularity and fans as a member of SHINee. He debuted as a soloist with his debut mini album ACE on August 19, 2014.

In other news, Taemin dropped his fourth mini album, Guilty, on October 30, 2023, his first release after military discharge. The eponymous title track became a hit track, further solidifying his solo presence.

ALSO READ: SM Entertainment issues statement on SHINee members’ contract status