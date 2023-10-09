SHINee's Taemin to make late October comeback with new album Guilty; drops first teaser image

SHINee's Taemin is finally making a comeback with a new album. The announcement was made on October 10 at midnight KST. His long-awaited comeback is scheduled for late October. SHINee is a legendary K-pop group under SM Entertainment which comprises Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and Jonghyun who passed away in December 2017. Taemin last released his album Advice in May 2021.

SHINee's Taemin to release new album Guilty

SHINee's Taemin will release his new album Guilty on October 30 at 6 PM KST. This will be Taemin's fourth mini-album. The teaser image for the new album Guilty has also been released. The teaser image features Taemin wearing sneakers while standing on the ground. The album's title Guilty is written in graphics. This comeback announcement has brought excitement among fans as they are eager to know about new music and performances. SHINee's Taemin is known for his spectacular performances on stage. His aura as a true performer and artist is unmatched. The K-pop group SHINee released their eighth album Hard in June 2023, Taemin along with other members was seen performing crisp moves during the choreography.

SHINee Taemin's recent activities

SHINee's Taemin made his first solo debut in February 2016 with his first studio album Press It. The record has ten songs including Press Your Number as lead single. The song was co-produced by Bruno Mars. In 2019, he released Want, his second album with a lead single of the same name. It had seven tracks. His latest release Advice which came out in 2021 features five songs with the lead single of the same name. The title track Advice showed Taemin's charismatic and versatile personality. Advice is an R&B and Dance Pop genre album. It contains tracks - Advice, Light, If I Could Tell You that featured Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Strings, and Sad Kids.

