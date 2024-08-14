SHINee's Taemin's Guilty becomes his 5th and fastest song to hit 50 million Spotify streams

SHINee's beloved maknae, Taemin, has once again proven his artistry and global appeal with his latest achievement. His hauntingly captivating track, Guilty, has just surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify, marking it as Taemin's fifth and fastest song to hit this impressive milestone.

Released as the title track of the SHINee member's fourth mini-album, Guilty, on October 30, 2023, the song reached this landmark in just nine months, outpacing his previous fastest track, Advice, which took 13 months to achieve the same feat.

As of August 14, 2024, Taemin's top five songs on Spotify are Guilty with 50,063,611 streams, MOVE with 115,891,386 streams, followed by Advice having 69,946,758 streams, Criminal with 61,320,462 streams, and last but not the least, WANT boasting 50,715,645 streams.

This new milestone comes just in time for Taemin's 10th solo debut anniversary, which will be celebrated on August 15, 2024. But the excitement doesn't stop there. Only four days later, on August 19, Taemin is also set to unveil his highly anticipated fifth mini-album, ETERNAL, which promises to push his musical boundaries even further.

The forthcoming album features double title tracks, Sexy In The Air and Horizon, both of which are expected to make significant records in the music scene, given Taemin's history of having hit title tracks. Taemin, who is credited with composing all seven tracks on ETERNAL, has also written lyrics for two standout songs, Deja Vu and Say Less. The remaining tracks on the album are G.O.A.T, The Unknown Sea, and Crush.

Take a look at the preview here;

With Taemin’s track record, it’s exciting to see which song from ETERNAL will be his sixth to surpass 50 million streams. Given that all five of Taemin’s current top tracks are title songs, it could either be Sexy In The Air or Horizon to join the elite club. Taemin’s knack for creating memorable music could ensure that his new release will be another streaming sensation.

Earlier, on July 28, Taemin officially announced the details of his upcoming release, setting the stage for an exhilarating return. His fans are eagerly counting down the days until ETERNAL drops on August 19 at 6 p.m. KST, ready to support and celebrate the next chapter of Taemin’s extraordinary solo career.

