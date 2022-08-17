Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo, Kim Dong Wan & Jun Jin to form a sub-unit for the first time after 24 years of debut

On August 17th, Lee Min Woo, Jun Jin and Kim Dong Wan's agency Liveworks Company announced, "They are preparing to promote as a three-member unit this winter." It is the first time in 24 years since Shinhwa debuted as a unit group. It is noteworthy what kind of music and stage they will show after a long time together.

Celebrating their 24th anniversary this year, Shinhwa is the longest-running male idol group in Korea that has been active as a complete member for the longest time. After releasing the 20th anniversary album 'HEART' in August 2018, Shinhwa has been focusing on solo singer, acting, and broadcasting activities.

Shinhwa is composed of Eric Mun, Lee Min Woo, Kim Dong Wan, Shin Hyesung, Jun Jin, and Andy Lee. Launched by SM Entertainment on March 24, 1998, the group signed with Good Entertainment in 2004 before creating their Shinhwa Company to manage their career as a band. The band struggled initially with their first album before finding commercial success with their sophomore album ‘T.O.P.’ (April 1999). When their contract with SM Entertainment expired in July 2003, all six members signed with Good Entertainment and assumed creative control with the release of ‘Brand New’ (August 2004). That same year, members began to pursue individual careers.

After a four-year hiatus due to the majority of the members completing their mandatory military service, the sextet established the Shinhwa Company to facilitate their group career. The release of their tenth album ‘The Return’ (2012) made them the first Korean boy band to continue performing after the members' mandatory military services. Shinhwa is also the first K-pop idol group to lead a successful career after leaving its original agency, despite being embroiled in legal battles with SM Entertainment over the name ‘Shinhwa’ for several years. Over the course of their twenty-year career, Shinhwa have released thirteen Korean studio albums, one Japanese album, and various compilation albums.

ALSO READ: TWICE members take on a mature look in the first concept photos for upcoming release ‘BETWEEN 1&2’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below