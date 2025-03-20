Shinhwa’s Eric, actress Na Hye Mi welcome second son; agency updates on mother and baby's health

Shinhwa’s leader Eric and his wife, actress Na Hye Mi, are celebrating a new milestone in their lives as they have officially become parents to two children. The couple welcomed their second son on March 19, 2025, and the joyful news was shared with the public the following day by Eric’s agency, TOP Media.

In their official statement, the agency confirmed the happy occasion and reassured fans that both the mother and the newborn baby are in excellent health. As quoted by Soompi, the agency stated, “Eric and Na Hye Mi welcomed their son yesterday (March 19). Both the mother and baby are healthy.” Eric, who rarely makes personal statements regarding his private life, expressed his gratitude through his agency, sharing, "Thankfully, both the mother and the baby are in good health. With a grateful heart, we will raise our two beautiful sons well."

Eric, widely recognized as the leader and rapper of the legendary K-pop group Shinhwa, dated Na Hye Mi for five years. And in July 2017, the couple tied the knot in a private yet beautiful wedding ceremony, marking the beginning of their married life. For several years after their marriage, Eric and Na Hye Mi focused on their careers. While Eric continued his activities as both an actor and a musician, Na Hye Mi pursued acting opportunities in dramas such as My Only One, No Matter What, My Sassy Girl and Unstoppable High Kick.

Their journey into parenthood officially began in March 2023, when they welcomed their first child, a son. At the time, Eric’s agency released a statement announcing the birth and thanking fans for their support. The couple, known for keeping their private life out of the public eye, chose not to reveal too many details, but fans were delighted by the news. Then, in January 2025, Eric and Na Hye Mi once again made headlines when they confirmed that they were expecting their second child.

Their agency shared that the couple was preparing to welcome their second baby in the spring, and now, just as anticipated, they have officially become a family of four.

As soon as news broke of their second son’s birth, fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Many longtime Shinhwa fans, who have supported Eric since his debut in 1998, expressed their joy, calling this moment a new and exciting chapter in his life.