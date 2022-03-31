Shining Girls Trailer: Elisabeth Moss teams up with Wagner Moura to hunt down a time-traveling serial killer

Apple TV+ has released a teaser for its newest scripted crime series. Shining Girls has long been anticipated, and now we have even more cause to count down the days until its launch on April 29. The new drama, based on Lauren Beukes' popular book of the same name and starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, is building up to be a true nail-biter.

The trailer follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), an aspiring reporter, as she deals with a traumatic scenario. A serial murderer is on the run, and Kirby is the only woman who can put him down. Why? Because she fled his clutches a long time ago. Although Kirby survived, the teaser shows that she is haunted by a never-ending ripple of effects from her near-death experience. The series' narrative is revealed via dizzying imagery to be one of shape-shifting and continual turmoil.

However, it is clear from the new trailer that the events of Mazrachi's attack continue to haunt her. Mazrachi's attacker's ominous time-bending nature is gradually hinted as she struggles to survive in a continually warping world in which the faces of her own friends and pets seem to be ever-changing. Mazrachi grows more persuaded that she has been pursued from childhood by the same ageless figure. The series also stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell in addition to Moura and Moss. Moss also works as an executive producer for Shining Girls, with the novel's author, Beukes, and showrunner Silka Luisa.

Watch the Shining Girls trailer below and solve the riddle for yourself when the series premieres on the streaming service on April 29.

