Shining Vale Trailer: Courteney Cox plays a depressed author who moves into a haunted house; Watch

The first Shining Vale trailer, featuring Courteney Cox as an author writing a novel in a haunted mansion in the horror-comedy series, has been released by Starz. Cox plays Patricia "Pat" Phelps, a bawdy female empowerment novelist who moves her troubled family to a huge mansion in a small town after being found cheating on her husband.

Pat soon finds herself dealing with her sobriety, a sense of unfulfillment, and a sinister ghost haunting the house with a horrific history. Shining Vale also stars Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Judith Light, and Alysia Reiner. Starz has published the official Shining Vale trailer, with less than a month till its debut. Courteney Cox's Pat Phelps struggles to write her next novel in a haunted mansion with the aid of the ghost that resides there in the trailer. Check out the eerie and humorous trailer below:

However, The first Shining Vale teaser provides a good look at the film's horror and comic genre mixes, as well as its influences for the former, particularly Stephen King's The Shining. Between Cox's lead author character, Pat, and her struggles with sobriety, writer's block, and interactions with a spirit in a house, there are a number of parallels to be drawn between Pat and Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance, particularly as the two begin to see their writing collide with paranormal influences. Unlike the Stanley Kubrick film, however, the Shining Vale teaser suggests that its main woman is determined to solve the mystery that has engulfed her in her new house rather than passively submit to its effects.

Meanwhile, The Shining Vale teaser follows Courteney Cox's return to the horror genre with this year's Scream. Only time will tell how Shining Vale will be received by the star's fans when it debuts on March 6.