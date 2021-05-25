Shivin Narang ‘can’t wait’ for Money Heist season 5 as he shares teaser on social media

As Money Heist season 5 is set to release in September this year, Shivin Narang is all excited about the Spanish heist crime drama.

The OTT platform has been home to several interesting web series and movies which have been entertaining fans for years now. Amid this is Spanish heist crime drama Money Heist, starring Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Morte, etc. which was first released in 2017 and has enjoyed a massive fan following. So far, the heist crime drama has come up with four seasons and the makers are all set to return with the fifth season of Money Heist this year.

Needless to say, the audience has been quite excited about Money Heist season 5. Joining them is television actor Shivin Narang who is equally excited about the show and looking forward to the new season of the popular Spanish heist drama. The Beyhadh 2 actor shared his excitement about Money Heist season 5 and went on to share the teaser of the show in his Instagram story. Sharing the teaser, Shivin wrote, “Can’t wait”. In another story, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant mentioned the iconic track of the heist crime drama “Bella Ciao”.

Take a look at Shivin Narang’s post for Money Heist season 5:

Meanwhile talking about Money Heist season 5, the new season will be streaming on the OTT platform in two parts. The first part of the Álvaro Morte starrer will be releasing on September 3 this year, while the second part will be out later on December 3, 2021. Talking about the show, creator Alex Pina said in a statement, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Also Read: Money Heist 5: Final season of Alvaro Morte starrer La Casa de Papel to release in two parts; Dates announced

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :

Share your comment ×