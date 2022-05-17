Shocking misuse of BTS’ V & Jungkook’s information in Tomorrow starring Kim Hee Sun, SF9 Rowoon causes uproar

K-drama ‘Tomorrow’ is currently running its course on broadcasting station MBC. The fantasy drama starring Kim Hee Sun, SF9’s Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk & Yoon Ji On is based on the story of grim reapers who comprise the crisis management team. They guide people who are planning to die towards the right path, in order to save them.

During a recent episode, it was belatedly noted by some fans of the show that a list where the names of people who have passed away involve BTS’ youngest members V and Jungkook in a very strange way. One of the names on the list is Kim Tae Hyung which also happens to be V’s real name. The date beside it is stated as ‘1971.12.30.’, where apart from the year, December 30 happens to be V’s birthday. Just in the following line, beside the name of Kim Yu Rim, ‘1997.9.1’ has been shown, which corresponds to BTS’ maknae Jungkook’s exact birthdate.

This revelation has caused an uproar online where fans of 'Tomorrow' as well as the group are demanding an apology from MBC. As the list mentions the names of the dead, they are calling it to be very inappropriate and uncalled for.

MBC has responded to the claims saying that the dates on the list are random combinations of numbers and do not have any intentions behind them.

This has however not been accepted by the fans who are calling it unprofessional of the company. MBC and BTS’ agency have been rumored to be on bad terms after BTS decided to not appear on their year-end show, ‘Gayo Daejeon’ because of conflicting schedules. It has since been noted that none of the other artists in the agency have appeared on related programs from the broadcasting station including their weekly music show.

