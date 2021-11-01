Shocking new developments regarding Kim Seon Ho & ex girlfriend reveal marriage plans?

The tides are turning as the public opinion is turning in Kim Seon Ho's favour! Previously, Dispatch revealed a first report on October 26 with exclusive, never read before details regarding Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend. Now, On November 1, official reports revealed more KakaoTalk messages shared between Kim Seon Ho and Choi Young Ah (Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend) at the time that she found out she was pregnant. 22 pages of their conversation that Choi Young Ah took screenshots of and sent to her acquaintances. The conversations were revealed to the official publication by those acquaintances.

Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend has previously alleged that Kim Seon Ho wasn't keen on having the baby and suggested that she have an abortion. However, the chats reveal that the actual truth is something different altogether. Upon learning about the pregnancy, Kim Seon Ho assured her that no matter what he will take responsibility. He also suggested that the couple get married and that he is willing to talk things out with her. He also professed his love for her and confessed that he hasn't loved anyone in life as much as he loves her.

Also, contrary to his ex-girlfriend, Choi Young Ah's claims that he ghosted her out of his life, the chats reveal that Kim Seon Ho was willing to introduce her to his parents and take their relationship to the next level. Although he was excited to sign a new film deal and was worried about the penalty he might have to face, but he shared that the film deal doesn't matter as long as he is with her.

The official reports, specifically revealed that the ex-girlfriend’s claims about Kim Seon Ho being a horrible person in real life doesn't match with the content of the chats exchanged between them. Contrary to her claims, Kim Seon Ho showered unconditional love and support to his ex-girlfriend and supported her through everything, despite neither party being mentally prepared for parenthood, as claimed by Choi Young Ah's colleague.

Even following the abortion, Kim Seon Ho remained affectionate toward the ex-girlfriend contrary to what had been accused of him. In his messages sent August 2020, he reassured Choi Young Ah again and again that he considers her as family. According to the official reports, the two remained affectionate toward each other until the end of 2020. She even showed off luxury presents gifted by Kim Seon Ho to her friends.

But in 2021, the relationship fell apart, not because of the change in Kim Seon Ho's personality, as claimed by his ex-girlfriend but because of her own complicated personal life! Official reports claims that his ex-girlfriend threatened to ruin his public image and that she never accepted their mutual breakup! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho & the viral controversy that engulfed the internet; Key takeaways to remember

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.