Shonda Rhimes breaks her silence on Regé-Jean Page being offered but turning down Bridgerton Season 2 cameos

In a recent interview, Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes revealed that they had "made a one-season deal" with Regé-Jean Page at the beginning of season 1.

On April 2, Lady Whistledown revealed the heartbreaking news to Bridgerton fans that Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings would not be returning for season 2. There has been plenty of talk about the reason why; from creative differences to even turning down a lumpsum amount to reprise his role, the speculations have been constantly rife. Breaking her silence on the same is Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes.

Shonda, who has dealt with her fair share of beloved characters leaving her show (mostly with tragic deaths!), was asked in an interview with Vanity Fair about the reports of offering Regé-Jean a deal to return to do some cameos for Bridgerton Season 2 which he turned down. "We made a one-season deal with him at the beginning of season one. That was the plan: come and do one season as the duke. Anything else that was extra and wasn’t really the plan when we started wasn’t the plan when we finished," Rhimes revealed.

Moreover, the 51-year-old producer later clarified with VF that Page was indeed invited to return for Bridgerton Season 2 cameos along with a few other season 1 characters outside the Bridgerton family. "So there’s a lot of fantastically interesting talk that’s been going on, mainly cause I think people are having a hard time letting go," Shonda added. On how fans are not known for letting go easily if Grey's Anatomy is any inclination, Rhimes quipped, "I know, but he's a busy man!"

One thing's for sure; if McDreamy and McSteamy can return to Grey's, The Duke of Hastings will always be welcome into the world of Bridgerton. As the saying goes, in Shondaland, never say never!

ALSO READ: Regé Jean Page left Bridgerton over creative differences? Actor wasn’t happy with plans for his S2 character?

Are you sad over the knowledge that Regé-Jean Page as The Duke of Hastings will not be returning for Bridgerton Season 2? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Here are some INTERESTING tidbits about Regé-Jean Page? Which year was Regé-Jean Page born? 1990 Who does Regé-Jean Page play in Bridgerton? Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings What is Regé-Jean Page's next project after Bridgerton? The Gray Man, Dungeons & Dragons Which Harry Potter film has Regé-Jean Page been a part of? Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Share your comment ×