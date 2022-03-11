Shooting Stars 1st Teaser OUT: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin & more are a glitzy mess

The glamorous industry and the truth behind its all-appealing nature is revealed in the upcoming tvN drama. Starring Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Girl’s Day’s Sojin, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, the 'Shooting Stars' cast is in for a chaotic time at Star Force Entertainment.

The first teaser for 'Shooting Stars' opens the chaotic doors behind the scenes of a star’s life cycle where countless people work tirelessly to ensure a picture-perfect outcome. With the click of a camera, the company’s face, Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) is shown doing a photoshoot. His charismatic aura is well received as always when fans flock to him with just one look. Flashes everywhere, he is the perfect star.

On the other hand, the team ensuring that his image stays that way is bearing the brunt. Led by our other lead, Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), the PR team tries its best to stay out of trouble. But reality is quite a change for them as they stumble, screech and scowl at the many difficulties of managing their star. Oh Han Byul is the team leader of Public Relations at the entertainment agency that houses Gong Tae Sung.

Watch the intriguing first teaser below.

The drama promises a deeper look into the entertainment industry which is far from what it appears. tvN’s ‘Shooting Stars’ premieres on April 22 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’