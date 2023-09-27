Shooting Stars actor Lee Jung Shin to appear in The Escape of the Sun season 2? Find out

CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin will reportedly appear in the second season of the drama The Escape of the Seven. According to the reports on September 27, the CNBLUE member was said to be a part of the cast lineup of season 2. Read below to learn more about Lee Jung Shin and The Escape of the Seven.

Lee Jung Shin reportedly starring in The Escape of the Seven

According to a South Korean media outlet Lee Jung Shin was offered a role in the upcoming Season 2 of The Escape of the Seven. No clear information regarding his character or the background setting was disclosed to the public. Despite no details regarding the other characters, the drama has high anticipation on the show as it is said that each character will be strong. However, the insiders said that Lee Jung Shin will display his charisma and strong presence in the upcoming season. The management agency of CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin has not yet responded to this news.

About The Escape of the Seven

The picaresque vengeance drama The Escape of the Seven, starring Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon, depicts the struggle of seven villains involved in the story of a girl who vanished through a tangle of many lies and desires, as well as the violent retribution against the villains. Writer Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min who are widely known as Hit makers of the The Last Empress and Penthouse series, have collaborated. Season 1 was planned as an SBS Friday-Saturday drama and began airing on September 15. Season 2 of this crime thriller is set to begin airing next year.

About Lee Jung Shin

Lee Jung Shin has been a part of the Rock band called CNBLUE under FNC Entertainment. He debuted in the year 2009 and has been active with the group whilst carrying out his individual projects like acting. Lee Jung Shin has appeared in multiple K-dramas like Temptation, Cinderella With Four Knights, My Sassy Girl, and Shooting Stars.

