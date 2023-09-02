Shooting Stars’ Kim Young Dae and Shin Min Ah to heat up the screen in new drama Because I Want No Loss?

On September 2, according to a South Korean media outlet, Shooting Stars' Kim Young Dae was offered the male lead role in tvN’s new drama I Want No Loss alongside Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Shin Min Ah. It is a romance comedy drama that follows a man and a woman who are in a fake marriage. The woman wants to be in the marriage because she wants to save money and the man wants to help her and not avoid her proposal.

Kim Young Dae and Shin Min Ah’s roles in Because I Want No Loss:

Kim Young Dae has been offered the role of Kim Ji Wook who is a night part-timer at a convenience store as well as a civil police officer aspirant. He is also known to be a righteous man who is rigid about his principles but he is also known as the ‘angel part-timer’ by the regulars because of how much he cares for everyone around him. He has a personality trait where he cannot look away from people in need and will do anything in his power to help them. He comes across his worst regular customer Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah) who gives him a suspicious proposal. Son Hae Young is someone who doesn’t like losses. She grew up with a cruel mother who treated her badly and as an adult, she got to know that her ex-boyfriend was also getting married. Even at her workplace, she is unable to enjoy any welfare benefits because she is single. She thought she was going to be married to her ex-boyfriend but after getting the news, she walks into her regular convenience store and proposes a fake marriage to Kim Ji Wook. The drama is supposed to be released on tvN next year.

Kim Young Dae’s other new dramas:

The upcoming drama Kim Young Dae will be acting in Moon Rises During The Day. Kim Young Dae assumes the parts of Han Jun Oh, a self-declared top star in Korea, and Do Ha, a world class aristocrat from Silla. Juno, who is known as the country's boyfriend, is an actor with an inferiority complex who appears to have no tact or self control when he opens his mouth, yet subsequent to encountering a car crash, he becomes possessed by Doha's spirit and changes into something completely different.

