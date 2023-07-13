Shooting Stars' Kim Young Dae reportedly cast as lead in new drama The Romance Cross The Line

As per a South Korean news source on July 12th, Kim Young Dae was offered the male lead role in the new show 'The Romance Cross The Line' and is changing the timetable. Kim Young Dae, who began getting consideration through the show 'Extraordinary You', assumed a recurring role as Joo Seok Hoon in the famous SBS series 'Penthouse'.

Kim Young Dae in The Romance Cross The Line:

Last year, he went about as top star Gong Tae Sung in the show 'Shooting Stars' and as Lord Lee Heon in 'The Forbidden Marriage', and kept on expanding his fame. As of late, he has sold out international fan meetings consistently and is acquiring worldwide fame as Asia's rising 'male god'. He is booked to show up as the primary person of ENA's 'The Moon That Rises In The Day', which will be dramatized based on a well known webtoon as his next drama, and is supposed to be reawakened as the cutting edge sentiment ruler through 'The Romance Cross The Line'. In the meantime, the drama is working on the schedule of the channel. Kim Young Dae changed into a lord through the MBC show 'The Forbidden Marriage', which broadcasted in the final part of last year, and had a functioning impact in his most memorable verifiable show, winning the 2022 MBC Acting Awards Male Excellence Award in the mini-series category. He is setting up his next drama.

About Kim Young Dae:

Kim Young Dae made his debut in 2017 through the web show Secret Crushes: Special Edition circulated on WHYNOT MEDIA, trailed by web show Office Watch 2. Kim Young Dae made his television acting debut in 2018. From the show Drama Special episode The Time Left Between Us broadcast on KBS2. He played the younger Ju Ji Hoon in the 2019 drama Item, which aired on MBC. Later, the drama Welcome to Waikiki 2 featured him in a special role. In 2020, he showed up in the show When the Weather Is Fine circulated on JTBC. It was trailed by the show Cheat on Me If You Can circulated on KBS2 subsequently, he won a Netizen Award, Actor at the KBS Drama Awards.

