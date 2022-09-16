Shooting Stars’ Kim Young Dae to lead upcoming webtoon based drama ‘The Moon That Rises In The Day’?

On September 16th, Kim Young Dae was confirmed to be discussing the role of Doha, the main character of the new drama 'The Moon That Rises In The Day'. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the drama 'The Moon That Rises In The Day' is a work that tells the story of a man who stops time and a woman who flows through time and the conflict between the past and the present.

It is a romance fantasy thriller genre that goes back and forth between the modern era and the Three Kingdoms era, and has been loved by many readers enough to record a rating of 9.9 even after its completion. The role of Doha, for which Kim Young Dae is in the spotlight, is a character portrayed as tall, handsome, and charming eyes. It was called 'Nae-ri' by fans of the original work and gained explosive popularity. He is also the role that is most often discussed as the topic of virtual casting in various online communities after the news of the drama.