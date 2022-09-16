Shooting Stars’ Kim Young Dae to lead upcoming webtoon based drama ‘The Moon That Rises In The Day’?
Rising star Kim Young Dae has been cast as the male lead for the upcoming futuristic fantasy drama.
On September 16th, Kim Young Dae was confirmed to be discussing the role of Doha, the main character of the new drama 'The Moon That Rises In The Day'. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the drama 'The Moon That Rises In The Day' is a work that tells the story of a man who stops time and a woman who flows through time and the conflict between the past and the present.
It is a romance fantasy thriller genre that goes back and forth between the modern era and the Three Kingdoms era, and has been loved by many readers enough to record a rating of 9.9 even after its completion. The role of Doha, for which Kim Young Dae is in the spotlight, is a character portrayed as tall, handsome, and charming eyes. It was called 'Nae-ri' by fans of the original work and gained explosive popularity. He is also the role that is most often discussed as the topic of virtual casting in various online communities after the news of the drama.
Model and actor Kim Young Dae debuted in 2017 with the web drama 'Omniscient Uncle's Viewpoint Special Edition'. In 2019, she played the role of Oh Nam Joo in the MBC drama 'Extraordinary You' and emerged as 'Little Kang Dong Won' and a handsome star in the spotlight.
In 2020 and 2021, he acted in 'Penthouse' for 3 seasons and made his face known to the whole nation as Joo Joo Hoon. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Lee Sung Kyung as Gong Tae Seong in the tvN drama 'Shooting Star' and attracted attention with his attractive visual combination. In the second half of this year, he is continuing his enthusiastic activities such as appearing in the lead role of Lee Heon in the MBC drama 'Golden Spirit, Joseon Marriage Prohibition'.
