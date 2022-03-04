‘Shooting Stars’ Poster OUT: FIRST LOOK at the characters of Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae & more

On March 4, tvN released the first poster of its upcoming drama ‘Shooting Stars’, giving a peep into the interesting characters of the show. Starring Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae in lead roles along with actors Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Girl’s Day’s Sojin, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, it is set to be a glitzy affair!

‘Shooting Stars’ relays the story of the people who work behind-the-scenes in the glamour filled entertainment industry. They put in all their hard work to ensure the mess created by any of these stars gets cleaned up and they can shine bright. tvN’s latest update comes with a vibrant coloured escape introducing the 16 characters that will be helming the show.

Cut down into six parts displaying the various stages of creating the perfect look of a star, they are divided by teams that work behind the scenes bringing it all together. Kim Young Dae plays the resident superstar Gong Tae Sung at Star Force Entertainment as the actor with charm and an overall famous vibe. The other lead, played by Lee Sung Kyung, is the leader of the PR team that manages him, Oh Han Byul. The stark difference in their status is very visible as the actor poses for a shoot while the PR manager is under the weight of her job, riddled with paperwork.

Check out the poster below.

The drama depicts the toiling of hardworking people in the visibly sparkling industry and is rightly named so. ‘Shooting Stars’ is set to premiere in April on tvN.

