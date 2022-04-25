Shooting Stars Review: Lee Sung Kyung & Kim Young Dae bring uproarious chaos; Tune in for Two?

tvN’s romantic comedy ‘Shooting Stars’ (also called ‘Sh**ting Stars’) premiered on April 22, 2022, with its leading cast of Lee Sung Kyung as Oh Han Byeol, and Kim Young Dae as Gong Tae Seong. The character Oh Han Byeol is a ‘publicity goddess’, and is introduced as a ‘star that illuminates the stars’. She is the head of the PR team at Star Force Entertainment and is a true professional through and through.

Meanwhile, the character Gong Tae Seong is the top star at Star Force Entertainment and has maintained his popularity ever since his debut, maintaining his image of a flawless celebrity with a spotless reputation. Little do his fans know, that the real Gong Tae Seong is at the root of many a sleepless night for his agency, which does its best to keep his mischievousness at bay from the public.

The first two episodes of ‘Shooting Stars’ aired on April 22 and April 23 and gave us an insight into the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. Right from the start, Lee Sung Kyung shines onscreen. An accomplished actress, her performance is a testament to her experience and talent. Lee Sung Kyung’s Oh Han Byeol is the one that everyone goes rushing to, in every crisis.

While the first episode did not include many scenes involving Kim Young Dae’s Gong Tae Seong directly, the character was consistently referenced, establishing his importance. It is in episode two that we truly get to see Gong Tae Seong’s two personalities first-hand, as he follows through on his promise of making life miserable for Oh Han Byeol. While you can’t help but feel a tad sorry for Oh Han Byeol, the two characters’ chemistry and bickering make for a decent amount of hilariousness and chaos.

It is towards the end of episode two that we are given a peek into the true nature of Oh Han Byeol and Gong Tae Seong’s relationship, and it is certain to make you anticipate the upcoming episodes.

If you are a fan of good old romantic comedies and are interested in the lives of those that support celebrities from the background, ‘Shooting Stars’ may very well be your next pick!