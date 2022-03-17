‘Shooting Stars’ Teaser Poster OUT: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae and more display their characters

On March 17, tvN released a teaser group poster featuring Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yun Hye, Park So Jin, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin. The poster indicated a weird and symbiotic relationship between the characters. ‘Shooting Stars’ is scheduled to broadcast on April 22.

The poster displayed contrasting expressions of the character from the knowing smirk of the popular star Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) to the apprehensive expression on his PR manager, Oh Han Byul’s (Lee Sung Kyung) face. Yoon Jong Hoon looks at ease while CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin looks at his watch as if he is already late for his scheduled events. The six of them share a professional chain of relationships but all five of them work hard to make their actor, Gong Tae Sung’s life easier.

The positions of Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yun Hye, Park So Jin, and Lee Jung Shin are organically connected to form one big star. This raises curiosity about the 'weird relationships' that the six people in the drama will entangle and create. In addition, expectations are high for the drama, which depicts the stories of people who truly shine in the forefront of the entertainment industry, where perfect 'stars' are created only by those who work hard to make their stars shine from invisible places.

‘Shooting Stars’ talks about the people who work behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry, such as PR teams, managers, and reporters, and clean up the messes created by the stars. It tells of Oh Han Byul, the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and the flawless top star Gong Tae Sung, who is also her natural enemy. They bicker all the time, but soon also develop feelings for each other.

