Shop for a weekend getaway and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would join you

It’s time to go on a trip with your favourite girl group! Let’s find out which member your trip will attract! Take the quiz now.
2462 reads Mumbai
BLACKPINK clicking a group mirror photo BLACKPINK members clicking a mirror selfie
Whoever said we can’t travel the world with our idol groups was wrong. We definitely can. The only hiccup is that we can do it in our dreams, not in reality. But even so, it’s definitely worth an adventure! We understand how staying at home, going through the same routine every day, not meeting your friends and more can end up making your day boring. What’s better than listening to songs blaring on your speaker (or earphones) from your favourite K-Pop group or binge-watching their content? 

Well, what’s better than all that is daydreaming about being with them and taking fun quizzes about them! So today, we’re letting you go off and plan a fun and exciting or as calming a trip you so desperately wish for. Once you plan, we’ll reveal the BLACKPINK member that is most likely to crash in on your trip, because of how much they’ll love it! Considering that members might be busy in their own hectic schedules as we write this, there’s no harm in creating a dream world where you go on a trip with them, is it? 

 

So let’s start the quiz and remember - plan it just the way you would like to have an ideal getaway! 

 

 

Meanwhile, fans are going crazy about Lisa and iKON’s spectacular collaboration on Mnet’s Kingdom and also learning a bit more about Rosé, through Elle Korea’s Random Questions interview

 

Also Read: Red Velvet's Joy tears up during Showterview while sharing her thoughts; THIS is how host Jessi reacted

 

Which member did you get? Do you think they’ll love your planning? Share your answers with us in the comments below!

Credits :blackpink twitter

