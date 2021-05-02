Shop for a weekend getaway and we’ll tell you which BTS member would join you

Want a relaxing time with your favourite boy band? Take the quiz to find out who’ll be a part of your trip!

The world is going through tough times, that is for sure. And for many people, it is also getting tiresome with each passing day. Especially for the extroverts. No going out, being stuck at one place, no more shopping, no more meeting with friends for a getaway - but we’re here with our quiz to calm your stormy emotions! We’re taking you back to the extreme planning (or the no planning at all) you would do when you’d decide to go on a trip with your friends!

Just like the many fans who randomly bump into BTS, we’re sure you dream of being that lucky fan someday too. With our quiz, we’re trying to liven up the mood and help you know which BTS member might crash your trip and even join you for the entire part of it, solely based on what you shop! After all, clothes attract people too. If you’re an ARMY, you would know each members’ clothes preference by heart. So choose your clothes wisely or even randomly, and we’ll tell you the BTS member you’ll have fun with on the weekend getaway!

What are you waiting for? Let’s find out whether you get your bias or your bias wrecker!

Which member did you get? And what do you plan to do once they crash your getaway? Drop in the funniest replies in our comments section below!

For more updates on Korean industry, follow Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×