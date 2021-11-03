From short bobs to lengthy layers; K pop stars have inspired us to try THESE haircuts

As the winter chill sets in, we’re all looking at a wardrobe change and a possible makeup one too. Might we suggest a hair chop or change too? Switch things up with some fresh winter haircuts before the slog of sweatpants sets in. Not only a great way to bring a change but also great for shedding some weight off of your head and possible shoulders before the new year! Take inspiration from your favourite K pop stars and try everything from bangs to the blunt cut that's all over the red carpet. Read on for the biggest haircut trends for winter and maybe take a risk or two!

Layers: Feeling a little blah but want to keep your length? We suggest getting some longer layers to add subtle, sexy movement, without going short. Tell your stylist you want to keep your length but would enjoy more movement by keeping your layers starting below your jawline. It can give hair a polished and sleek look while updating your long tresses!

Short: Looking to make a major change? We’re loving seeing natural hair being cropped shorter with a slight barber finish and feel. It feels celebratory, cool, and people of all ages can wear it. It’s also great if you want a lot of texture and piecey layers modernizing the one length lobs and bobs we saw a lot of over the past few years.

Bangs: If you're not into a major change but want to add a little something, consider a set of bangs! They work with so many styles, but especially the current trends of long layers and shags. You can have more of the eyelash-grazing lengths or more of the grown-out curtain bang highlighting your cheekbones. To make sure you're happy with the look, he suggests chatting with your stylist both about the overall look you want, as well as how much upkeep you're willing to put in.

