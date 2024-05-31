‘Should not mention them’: Min Hee Jin addresses issue of badmouthing NewJeans behind back at 2nd press conference

CEO Min Hee Jin called her second press conference on May 31, 2024, which was scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm KST. The press conference comes one day after the court decided to pass her injunction to prevent HYBE from removing her as ADOR’s CEO.

During the press conference, Min Hee Jin addressed the big issue of her allegedly badmouthing NewJeans behind their backs and making bad remarks about them in chats.

Min Hee Jin addresses the controversy of degrading NewJeans behind backs in chats during 2nd press con

Min Hee Jin during her 2nd press conference addressed the metaphorical elephant in the room of her badmouthing and making derogatory remarks about NewJeans in an alleged chat between her and ADOR’s vice-CEO.

During the conference, Min Hee Jin was asked if she had talked to NewJeans members about this controversy to which she said, it would take very long to explain and said it was about Kakaotalk from three years ago. She added she does not clearly remember it, marking that it is valueless and NewJeans did not contract her because of those alleged comments.

CEO Min Hee Jin continued saying that NewJeans had come to talk to her to ask about her well-being and not the chats. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Clarifying about the chats, Min Hee Jin said if you look at them carefully they were things that needed to be discussed. She reiterated what she had said many times before that she wanted to protect the artists and said she knew ‘I should not mention them’. She added as adults it is their duty to persevere and protect the youngsters.

Advertisement

Min Hee Jin talks about her and Minji’s similar sweatshirts

Min Hee Jin said she was shocked to see people thought she styled Minji of NewJeans for concept photos as her sweatshirt was the same as hers in 1st press con (striped in green and white). Min Hee Jin added she had been wearing the same clothes for three days and was not herself.

Talking about her last conference appearance, she said she was distraught as she was being hunted down and so she did not have time to put on makeup or change, if she did it would be psychotic.

ALSO READ: HYBE says Min Hee Jin planned to pressure them into abandoning ADOR with outside investors' help at first trial