Show Business: Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo's character details OUT; production aims for completion in first half of 2025

The upcoming K-drama Show Business (also known as Slowly and Intensely) confirmed its ensemble cast in December last year. The character details of its leads, Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, and the other pivotal cast are finally out of wraps after a month of the commencement of the periodic drama's production.

On February 10, Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo's characters were revealed to be childhood friends-turned-workmates, as per K-media, Dispatch. In Show Business, Song Hye Kyo plays the role of Min Ja, who is determined to do anything to make her hard life better. After going through all sorts of troubles as a kid, she sees the South Korean music industry as a means of a better standard of livelihood and boldly throws herself into it.

Gong Yoo as Dong Gu is the kind of friend everybody deserves. He has been supportive of Min Ja since childhood and even gets into the music industry for her. His unquestionable loyalty towards her is impressive. Light Shop's Seolhyun plays Min Hui, a complex character with a long-standing, love-hate bond with Min Ja since childhood. While she loyally follows Min Ja's lead, she also harbors a rebellious side that adds layers to her personality.

The Tyrant's Cha Seung Won stars as Gil Yeo, a powerful figure in the music industry. He is known to be the best composer during the 1960s. Every singer wanted to work with him due to his record success rate. The Fiery Priest's Lee Ha Nee plays Yang Ja, Min Hui’s mother, who dreams of becoming a singer. Min Hui can be said to have gotten the quality of resilience from her mother, as Yang Ja keeps chasing her dreams even in the face of harsh realities. Her passion for art remains alive even when she financially struggles.

Written by renowned screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung and directed by Lee Yoon Jung, Show Business is about the rise of showbiz during the 1960s-80s, following the Korean War. This 22-episode Netflix periodic drama is targeting production completion by the first half of this year.