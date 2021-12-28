The shows you binge watch this weekend will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK has been killing the game not just with their music but also with their style and social media presence. Over the years, the group has gone from young trainees to powerhouses that have taken over almost every music chart worldwide. The band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have also time and again created history and represented Korea internationally at Coachella and with their collaborations.

Today, especially for our BLINKS, we’re helping you determine which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality. Scroll down and take the quiz below.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ