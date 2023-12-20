Showtime First Look OUT: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy starrer will leave you intrigued; to release in 2024

As we are inching closer to the new year 2024, filmmakers are also gearing up to treat its audience with exciting lineup of projects. Now, renowned director-producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared the promo of his upcoming web-show. The show is titled, Showtime.

First look of Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy's Showtime unveiled

Today, on December 20, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared the promo of the upcoming web-show, Showtime. A 50-second video clip suggests that the storyline is woven into the background of the tinsel town and inspired by the lives of celebrities. The clip itself delves into the behind-the-scenes of what happens behind the glitzy, glamorous world.

The show is jointly directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it and boasts of excellent talent including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. Take a look at the first look shared by the team of the show.

Take a look:

“Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, coming 2024 only on Disney+ Hotstar!,” read the caption alongside the post.

Fans reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post as they expressed their exictemnet in the comment section. A fan wrote, “This just looks so amazing” and another Emraan Hashmi fan was happy to see his favorite star back on screen as he wrote, “Glad to be back in the “Emraan” timeline with multiple releases of him. He’s definitely back in the game and howww!!”

Advertisement

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are also serving as the executive producers of the show. The release date of the show has yet been kept under the wraps but it is scheduled to release next year in 2024 on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened