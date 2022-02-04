Shreya Lenka: The first Indian K-Pop idol to feature in the popular girl group BLACKSWAN

BLACKSWAN was originally a 5 member group under DR Music until Hyeme left the group in November 2020 and soon, DR Music announced that they would be conducting global auditions to fill the spot and soon enough, the 18-year-old K-Pop enthusiast and talented artist, Shreya Lenka from Odisha has been training under DR Music in South Korea.

Known for her smooth moves and incredible covers, Shreya Lenka accomplished a feat that many of us just dream of- becoming a K-Pop idol! But that’s not all, she has trained in Odissi, a classical dance form from Odisha and is a yoga practitioner as well, which shows how she maintains her sleek figure! Shreya came across the auditions through social media and decided to put her ring in the hat as well, not realizing that she would go on to create history. DR Music introduced her on their Instagram page with a simple portrait shot.

The group that she would possibly be a part of is already well-known for their foreign members like Fatou, their main rapper, vocalist and lead dancer of the group as well as the first Senegalese/Belgian K-Pop singer. Leia, another member, is of Brazilian/Japanese descent. Their company, DR Music, surely knows how to choose the right members for the impact. Previously known as Rania and BP Rania, have gone through several member changes over the years and have finally gotten a group of mixed nationalities and lots of talent.

We cannot wait to see Shreya performing with the group soon!

ALSO READ: BTS becomes first artist in Japan’s Oricon history to achieve THIS feat

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of this achievement? Let us know in the comments below.