The Shrink Next Door Trailer: Paul Rudd & Will Ferrell's unconventional patient doctor relation is intriguing

The first trailer of the AppleTV+ series, The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell was released recently and it looks highly intriguing. Based on a true story, the series follows an unusual doctor-patient relationship as a therapist begins to manipulate his patient. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson in lead roles.

The trailer introduces us to Ferrell's Martin Markowitz who seeks therapy to better his life and sees Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) who begins to change his life with unconventional ways of therapy. The series follows Ike's decades-long manipulation of his patient while Martin remains unsuspecting of him. The trailer also introduces Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis Markowitz, Martin's (Will) sister who doesn't trust the doctor and says, "He just has no boundaries and I don’t trust him."

The promo features Rudd trying to be an overfriendly shrink who ends up controlling his patient in the most dangerous way.

Check out the trailer here:

The Shrink Next Door is based on the true story of an exploitative professional bond between a doctor and a patient, which was highlighted in a 2019 Wondery podcast.

The series directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz consists of eight episodes and which will its first three episodes releasing on November 12 following which every week a new episode will air till December 17 on every Friday. The trailer does promise an excellent acting job from both Rudd and Ferrell and hence will have fans eagerly waiting for its release.

