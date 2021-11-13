The Shrink Next Door Twitter Review: Netizens HAIL the series as 'excellent' and 'unexpected'

It's difficult to surpass A-list casting like Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, two extremely charming actors who can fool about with the best of them, teaming up as a psychiatrist and his most needy patient. That sounds like the greatest buddy comedy ever. Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell seem to be the ideal choice for The Shrink Next Door for one reason: their offscreen friendship transfers flawlessly into their tortured connection onscreen as Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and Ike Herschkopf (Rudd) (Rudd). However, we’re bringing you very honest reviews from our trusty Twitterati. Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated series.

Check out the reactions below:

Really enjoyed the first ep of #TheShrinkNextDoor on Apple+. Excellent and unexpected performances from W Ferrell, P Rudd and K Hahn. Congratulations @georgiapudding et al, a quality show. Highly recommended. — Laura Shavin - OFFCUTSDRAWER.COM writing podcast (@laurashav) November 12, 2021

if paul rudd was my therapist, all my problems would go away #TheShrinkNextDoor — ** (@hcjbjergx) November 12, 2021

I love Kathryn Hahn and I feel like she fits seamlessly into any era. She looks great in hair & fashion from any decade! #TheShrinkNextDoor — CA/VA(@KimH1313) November 12, 2021

Just watching ‘The Shrink Next Door’ on @AppleTV. If a film about Bob Ross is made and Will Ferrell isn’t cast then the casting director would need replacing. #theshrinknextdoor #appletv — Mental Detector (@MentalDetecting) November 12, 2021

#TheShrinkNextDoor is pretty great. Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn are killing it. — Dan. (@YungVisionary23) November 12, 2021

#TheShrinkNextDoor a side of the #SexistManAlive we haven’t seen, so good can’t wait til next week Ep.4 — Melissa Holmes (@MelissaHolmes81) November 12, 2021

