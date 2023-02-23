Shruti Haasan wraps up the shoot of Prabhas' Salaar; Calls it a 'special film' as she shares PIC from sets

Shruti Haasan, who is the female lead of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film Salaar, has wrapped up the shoot. Yes, the actress shared that she has wrapped up shooting for her portions from the film. The actress called 'Salaar a special film' as she penned a note and also dropped a pic with Prashanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda. Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome pic from the sets as she wrapped up the shoot. In the pic, she is seen putting her hands on Prashanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda's shoulders and posing for a pic with bright smiles. The actress is playing the role of Aadhya, the love interest of Prabhas in the film.

The actress also penned a note, which reads, AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you .. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. so grateful #seeyouatthemovies." Take a look at Shruti Haasan's post with Prashanth Neel from Salaar sets here:



Shruti Haasan plays Aadya in Salaar On the occasion of Shruti Haasan's birthday, the makers shared a special poster to introduce her character from Salaar. The actress was introduced as Aadya in the special poster. She can be seen looking beautiful in a simple kurta. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared about working on Salaar and said, "I loved Prashant sir’s work in KGF and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor. I’m having the best time of my life working this character in Salaar."

About Salaar Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in an important role in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao are also playing prominent roles in the action entertainer, apart from others. Prabhas starrer Salaar is believed to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. This Telugu drama will also be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Salaar was scheduled to release on 14 April and 28 September 2023, but got postponed both times. Now, the makers are yet to announce an official release date. However, the film is expected to be released this year.

