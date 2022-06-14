Sh**ting Stars Lasting Impressions: 4 aspects of the Kim Young Dae, Lee Sung Kyung starrer drama that we loved

‘Sh**ting Stars’ was set within the entertainment world, employees work for a star and try to make that person shine. Oh Han Byeol (Lee Sung Kyung) is the PR team leader of a management company. She has excellent skills in speech and crisis management. Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) is the top actor of the management company where Oh Han Byeol works.

He is loved by people due to his image of a kind and polite person. But, Gong Tae Sung has a different side. He has a strong desire to win and a hot temper. Oh Han Byeol and Gong Tae Sung bicker over pretty much everything, but their relationship develops romantically.

The concept of the drama

The concept of the drama was underrated and much appreciated as the audience got to see the other end of the entertainment industry- of the jobs that are not as glamorous but are just as important. The PR Team, managers, entertainment reporters, writers, production houses, etc work together to keep the industry going for the actors to shine amongst the common public. We, especially, loved how Lee Sung Kyung (Oh Han Byeol) worked hard to keep the reputation of her actors’ intact.

Oh Han Byeol and Gong Tae Sung’s chemistry

In this drama, the main couple had adorable chemistry and we loved the enemies to lovers storyline, even though it was more like an ‘annoying friends to lovers’ plot, their comedic timing was impeccable! Their pranks, their frustration or even when Gong Tae Sung tried to confess to Oh Han Byeol- the whole process left us rolling on the floor!

The side couples

Another great thing about the drama were the second lead couples- Kang Yoo Sung and Park Ho Young & Do Soo Hyuk and Jo Ki Bbeum. While the latter couple took time to get together as Do Soo Hyuk liked Oh Han Byeol initially, the former couple were adorable! Park Ho Young as a character is an adorable person who does everything in her power to help her crush out while Kang Yoo Sung was oblivious to it all. The drama gave them a neat ending, which was loved by us!

The hidden dark storylines

Despite the drama looking like an upbeat and slice of life drama, there are some dark storylines that bring perspective to being a public figure. Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byeol’s best friend Lee Yoon Woo, had a lot of fans and after he passed away, many took it upon them to blame him for their loss, not understanding how their actions has adverse effects and they were the ones that had to pay for it in the end.

The drama definitely lacks in many ways but all in all, it was an entertaining watch!

