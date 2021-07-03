  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shweta Tripathi on reuniting with Shriya for The Gone Game 2: Can't wait for her to join the bio bubble

Actress Shweta Tripathi is over the moon to reunite with her friend Shriya Pilgaonkar in the second season of web series "The Gone Game".
21666 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tripathi on reuniting with Shriya for The Gone Game 2: Can't wait for her to join the bio bubble Shweta Tripathi on reuniting with Shriya for The Gone Game 2: Can't wait for her to join the bio bubble
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I have known Shriya for what feels like forever! We first met because we both did theatre together. Theatre was the reason for how we knew each other way back before we were cast for 'Mirzapur'," Shweta said.

"I clearly remember the first time I met her was at the screening of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', written by our common friend Hussain Dalal. Also what makes our bond more interesting -- a little trivia -- is that before Guddu and Bablu were cast, Golu and Sweety (the character they play in 'Mirzapur') were cast!" she said. 

Shweta credited "Mirzapur" and said it "escalated" their bond, and they gradually became "amazing friends".

"Then came 'The Gone Game' and unfortunately due to lockdown, we would miss each other so much because the entire show was shot virtually. Now, I'm excited because we will finally shoot in person together for the show and I can't wait for her to join the bio bubble," said Shweta.

"The Gone Game" is an Indian psychological thriller web series directed by Nikhil Bhat, and starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgainkar and Arjun Mathur.

Also read| Shweta Tripathi says digital space is booming today & will continue to do so in future too

Credits :I.A.N.S, PIC CREDIT: SHWETA TRIPATHI/ INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Mirzapur star Shweta Tripathi urges young fans to take care of mental health of elderly amid COVID 19 crisis
Shweta Tripathi says digital space is booming today & will continue to do so in future too
Mirzapur star Rasika Dugal on working in the web medium: It was a completely different style of storytelling
Shweta Tripathi reveals there was a time crunch to shoot ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ amid Covid 19
Mirzapur actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya recalls working after mother’s demise: I spent the entire day crying
The Gone Game to En Casa, films and series that were shot from the home globally amid COVID 19 lockdown
close